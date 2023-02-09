Ski lifts at Arizona Snowbowl stopped due to wind

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — As a result of extreme wind in the area, Arizona Snowbowl has temporarily halted its ski lifts Thursday.
Arizona Snowbowl made the announcement on its official Twitter account at 9:14 a.m. MT. According to MesoWest, as of 10:40 a.m. MT, the current wind speeds measured at 46.4 miles per hour, with a wind gust of 67.3 miles per hour.
"Winds have remained exceptionally high with gusts in the mid-70s," Arizona Snowbowl wrote on its Twitter account. "All lifts are now placed on windhold. We will provide further updates as gathered."
Arizona Snowbowl is scheduled to be open until 4 p.m. MT on Thursday.
A live webcam of Arizona Snowbowl can be seen below. Please stick with 12News for additional updates throughout the day.
