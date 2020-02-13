PHOENIX — Several people rallied at the Arizona State Capitol on Wednesday to meet with the senators and representatives on LGBTQ equality.

It was part of an event called Equality Lobby Day. Among the speakers was a family speaking out against a proposed law that would prevent their 6-year-old daughter from playing sports.

Republican State Rep. Nancy Barto is sponsoring a bill that would ban transgender girls and women from participating in sports as the gender they identify with.

The proposed legislation would apply to only female teams at K-12 schools, community colleges and state universities.

“A 6-year-old girl is not going to do any different than a 6-year-old by in sports,” said Matthew Miller, the girl’s father. “As the children grow and take on this transgender lifestyle, their bodies are changing with hormone therapy and treatments. They end up being more physically identifiable with the gender they have in their brain.”

