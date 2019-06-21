PHOENIX — Lemonade might be Arizona's official state drink, but children who are selling the delicious beverage on street corners without a license are actually breaking the law.

But one national company wants to put an end to that by pushing residents to call on their lawmakers to pass new legislation.

Country Time announced Wednesday that it is lending a hand to young entrepreneurs in Arizona and nationwide by providing contact information for state representatives and signs they can post to advocate for updated laws.

Arizona is one of 35 states in the nation that, according to Country Time, does not permit unlicensed street vendors—including your typical neighborhood lemonade stand.

But the company's Legal-Ade wants to help children in Arizona run their stand by reimbursing them for their permit fees, which range in price depending on the city they are in.

It costs $150 to apply for a food permit in Phoenix, for example, while Scottsdale runs up to $250.

Parents can simply upload the image of their child's permit or fine with a description of what the lemonade stand means to the child in order to get the opportunity to receive up to $300 to cover the costs.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill in May that made lemonade the state's official drink. The legislation was campaigned for by a Gilbert teenager.

Texas was the most recent state to pass a law allowing children to run lemonade stands without a permit after police shut one down that was run by two girls in 2015.

Gov. Greg Abbott on June 11 signed the bill, which legalizes temporary lemonade stands or other stands selling nonalcoholic beverages operated by minors on private property or public parks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.