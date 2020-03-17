NOGALES, Ariz. — Close to 700 pounds of methamphetamine was seized at a Nogales commercial facility entry last week, officers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

A tractor-trailer attempted to enter Arizona through a commercial port of entry in Nogales, carrying tomatoes and bell peppers.

CBP officers were alerted by a canine trained to detect drugs.

The officers found more than 600 packages of drug concealed within a non-factory floor compartment of the trailer.

There were about 690 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of nearly $690,000, CBP said.

"Our officers prevented these dangerous drugs from causing devastation to families and ultimately saving many lives, not only in our community but throughout the United States,” said Area Port Director Michael Humphries.

The drug bust was the largest in the Arizona ports' history, according to CBP.

The 34-year-old driver, a Mexican national, was turned into immigration authorities for processing.

