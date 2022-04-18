Large commercial fire burning near I-10 in Tucson

Tucson Fire Department later confirmed that the blaze was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Large flames and plumes of smoke can be seen from Interstate 10 near the Valencia Road exit after a large commercial fire ignited in the area Monday afternoon.

According to Rural Metro Fire Department, the fire is currently burning near 5901 S. Belvedere Ave. near Benson Highway and Valencia Road.

Tucson Fire Department later confirmed that the blaze was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire, requiring TFD crews to assist in extinguishing the blaze.

While travel along I-10 is severely impacted by the fire at this time, officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation said the interstate is currently not closed in that area.

Details surrounding the blaze are limited at this time.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.

Smoke from an area fire is continuing to go over I-10 near Valencia Road. Please use caution in the area.



(I-10 is NOT closed in the area.)#Aztraffic #Tucson pic.twitter.com/3eJAVC5NC3 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 18, 2022

