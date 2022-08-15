Plane crash in Lake Powell kills 2, injures 3

The single-engine plane crashed in Lake Powell on Saturday, killing 2 of the people onboard.

ARIZONA, USA — A plane crash in Lake Powell at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area on Saturday, Aug. 13 has left two people dead and three more facing serious injuries said officials with the Federal Aviation Administration.

An FAA report confirmed that seven people were on board the single-engine Cessna 207 aircraft when unknown circumstances caused the plane to crash. The plane crashed on the Utah side of the Arizona-Utah state line.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances that led up to the crash. At this time, the identities of the victims have not been provided.

