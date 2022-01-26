Low Lake Powell water levels force closure of several launch ramps

If you're heading to Lake Powell in the near future, make sure you aren't planning to use one of the closed launch ramps in the area.

LAKE POWELL, Ariz. — Arizona's ongoing drought continues to have a big impact on the state's popular vacation destinations, most recently on Lake Powell.

Officials recently announced that several launch ramps at the lake have been closed due to low water levels. The details of the closures vary at some locations, but access has been limited to the public.

Park and concessioner staff are removing marina components from the Dangling Rope location to ensure they do not become beached and inaccessible, according to a recent release from the National Park Service.

Here's a breakdown of the launch ramps impacted by the low lake levels.

Closed until further notice: Dangling Rope Marina

Dangling Rope Marina Closed to all access: Wahweap Stateline, Wahweap Auxiliary

Wahweap Stateline, Wahweap Auxiliary Inoperable to motorized vessels: Hite, Halls Crossing, Bullfrog Main Spur, Bullfrog North, Antelope Point Public, Wahweap Main

NPS said the Dangling Rope Marina has been the only place to obtain boat fuel between the Wahweap and Bullfrog areas in Lake Powell, a distance of approximately 100 miles.

Officials recommend boaters plan ahead for their needs before visiting the area. Boaters averaging 20 to 25 mph on the water can expect a trip from Bullfrog to Wahweap takes at least four to five hours. Fuel remains available at Wahweap, Antelope Point, and Bullfrog Marinas.

Among all the closures, NPS officials said the Stateline Auxiliary ramp remains open. Information on the closures and water levels is available on the Changing Lake Levels page of the NPS website.

