Search underway for missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant

The swimmer was last seen shortly before noon, authorities said.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Search and rescue efforts are underway for a man who went missing in Lake Pleasant shortly before noon, authorities said.

The Peoria Fire and Medical Department and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are searching the area for the missing swimmer.

MCSO said that a witness told deputies they saw the man go underwater, but he did not resurface. The identity of the man wasn't immediately released.

Information is limited at this time. Stay with 12News for more updates.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."