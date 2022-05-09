Power outages in western Arizona leave two cities in the dark after storms

After heavy windstorms, almost half of Bullhead City is without power. Thousands in Lake Havasu City are facing outages as well.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — Residents in the Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City areas are dealing with power outages after a heavy windstorm caused damage in the tri-state area.

Almost half of Bullhead City is without power as of 9:00 a.m. Outage maps provided by Mohave Electric estimate that 19,514 residents don't have power.

Several traffic lights in the area are out because of storm damage, and the Bullhead Parkway is currently closed in both directions from North Oatman to Laughlin Ranch Boulevard due to downed power lines, the Bullhead City Police Department announced.

Bullhead City is keeping emergency shelters open until power is restored, and residents can find a cooling center at 2645 Landon Drive. Pets are allowed as long as they stay crated.

Shelters have been opened at Sunrise Elementary School and Mohave Valley Fire Station #81 for city residents trying to stay cool in near triple-digit heat.

Right now, Mohave Electric has not provided an estimated time for power to be restored, but said that it could be upwards of 24 hours.

STORM NOTICES (0800, 9/5/22) - A massive windstorm last night caused damage in the tri-state area. Approximately 36,000... Posted by Bullhead City Police Department on Monday, September 5, 2022

Near Lake Havasu City, over 3,000 residents are without power according to the UniSource Energy Services Outage Map.

As of 9 a.m., the specific causes of those outages are still being investigated. An expected time of restoration hasn't been announced for the area at large, but some customers can expect power to be restored as soon as 10 a.m.

The Lake Havasu City Council has opened the City Council Chambers as an emergency shelter for residents that are in need of a safe place to stay during the outages.

City Council Chambers are located at the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 2360 North McCulloch Boulevard.

Lake Havasu City residents in need of help can call the department's non-emergency number at 928-855-1171.

