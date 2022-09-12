Missing Kingman man found dead after weeks-long search

KINGMAN, Ariz. — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the death of 49-year-old Justin Pardun-Dobson after his body was discovered Friday afternoon.
Detectives with the sheriff's office were called to the 3600 block of Lum Avenue in Kingman for a body that had been discovered in a maintenance hole in the alleyway.
Officials identified the man as Justin Pardun-Dobson of Kingman, a small town off I-40 near Bullhead City.
Pardun-Dobson had last been seen by family members on Aug. 25 and was reported missing almost a week later on the 31st.
Officials have not said how long Pardun-Dobson was in the alleyway before being found.
At this time, the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office has not released a cause of death, and authorities have not said if foul play is involved or not. The investigation is still ongoing.
