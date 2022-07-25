Kingman mayor resigns, cites health reasons

Vice Mayor Ken Watkins will assume the role of mayor, officials said.

KINGMAN, Ariz. — Kingman Mayor Jen Miles announced her resignation Monday, citing health concerns that will prevent her from completing the rest of her term ending in December 2022.

The mayor's last day will be August 5, 2022. City officials said Vice Mayor Ken Watkins will assume the role of mayor, and his position on the council will remain open unless the council appoints someone to fill it sooner.

"It has been a privilege to serve the citizens of Kingman for almost ten years on the Council, elected as Councilor, Vice-Mayor and Mayor. I am proud of the progress made during these years and believe the City of Kingman is poised to continue a trajectory of positive growth and livability," Miles said.

"We have made important progress to improve and invigorate our airport, our historic downtown and our parks/trails. Importantly, our work to ensure water conservation and sustainability, while an example of excellent stewardship, must remain vigorous to ensure the long-term well-being of the city," Miles added.

Kingman is located 180 miles northwest of Phoenix.

Mayor Jen Miles Resignation Effective August 5, 2022 - read her full note here: https://www.cityofkingman.gov/Home/Components/News/News/2841/255 Posted by City of Kingman on Monday, July 25, 2022

