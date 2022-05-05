Kingman high school put on lockdown for possible threat

Kingman High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning as a precaution while police investigate a possible threat.

KINGMAN, Ariz. — Kingman High School has been placed on lockdown as police investigate unconfirmed reports of an armed individual.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office advises the public to stay away from the 4100 block of Bank Street while the lockdown is in effect.

Police are working to determine whether the reports of a threat are credible.

The Kingman Unified School District said the lockdown was initiated after a phone call was made stating a gun may have been seen in one part of the school. No shots have been fired and no one has been taken into custody, the school district said.

This is a developing story and updates will be published as they become available.

