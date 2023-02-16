Kari Lake loses appeal in election challenge

The Arizona Court of Appeals affirmed Gov. Katie Hobbs' victory over Republican Kari Lake.

PHOENIX — Republican Kari Lake has lost her appeal in the candidate's challenge to her defeat in Arizona's gubernatorial race.

The Arizona Court of Appeals affirmed Gov. Katie Hobbs' victory over Lake in the 2022 general election in a ruling released this week.

Lake had taken legal action after losing to Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes but a Maricopa County judge determined there wasn't sufficient evidence to prove that ballots were counted incorrectly or misconduct had occurred.

The appellate judges agreed with the superior court judge's conclusion and their full ruling can be read below:

In a tweet sent out Thursday, Lake said she planned to take the case to the Arizona Supreme Court.

Lawyers for Lake focused on problems with ballot printers at some polling places in Maricopa County, home to more than 60% of the state’s voters. The defective printers produced ballots that were too light to be read by the on-site tabulators at polling places. Lines backed up in some areas amid the confusion.

County officials say everyone had a chance to vote and all ballots were counted since ballots affected by the printers were taken to more sophisticated counters at the elections department headquarters.

Hobbs’ attorneys said Lake was trying to sow distrust in Arizona’s election results and offered no proof to back up her allegations of election misconduct.

