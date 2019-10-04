PHOENIX — A woman and man are facing charges after a Navajo County Sherriff’s Office K-9 sniffed out 30,000 fentanyl pill and more than 5 pounds of heroin in their vehicle during a traffic stop.

NCSO said Nichole Mitchell, 38, and Alberto Sandoval, 37, were stopped by deputies Tuesday on Interstate 40 near milepost 256.

Navajo County Sheriff's Office

The deputy noticed inconsistencies in both of their statements when he was talking to them, NCSO said.

Deputies decided to get help from their K-9 partner, Zolton, who alerted them to illegal drugs inside the vehicle.

NCSO said they found 5.6 pounds of heroin and then located approximately 30,000 fentanyl pills.

Mitchell and Sandoval were booked into jail and face two charges of transportation of a narcotic drug for sale and a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, NCSO said.