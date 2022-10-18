Juvenile accused of fatally shooting child at Arizona cemetery

The Camp Verde Marshal's Office says a girl has been detained for allegedly firing a rifle and fatally shooting another juvenile.

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. — A girl has been taken into custody for allegedly firing weapons in a Camp Verde cemetery and fatally shooting another juvenile.

On the night of Oct. 12, a juvenile allegedly took two rifles and ammunition from their family's home without permission, according to the Camp Verde Marshal's Office.

The kid and three other juveniles then drove to a local cemetery and began firing the rifles toward a nearby water tank.

As one of the kids was firing the weapon, another juvenile was struck by a bullet and had to be flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital. The boy later died from his gunshot wound, CVMO says.

The girl who allegedly fired the weapon has been detained and booked into the Yavapai County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police have not disclosed the identity of the deceased juvenile.

