A 100-acre fire is currently burning about eight miles south of Prescott, and officials are asking some residents to evacuate their homes.

The so-called Johnson Fire is burning in brush, pinyon and some timber near Lookout Mountain, Debbie Maneely with Prescott National Forest said Sunday.

Residents in the area of Lookout Mountain and Maverick Mountain have been issued a Code Red Alert – GO by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department.

Those with questions or concerns about the alert can call (928) 771-3260.

The American Red Cross has also opened an evacuation shelter at Prescott High School at 1050 Ruth St. to provide people with warm meals, a safe place to sleep and emotional support. The shelter will stay open until evacuation orders are lifted.

Firefighters responded to a report of smoke in the area around 2:15 p.m. and are currently on scene assessing the fuels conditions and the values at risk.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Maneely said smoke will be visible from Prescott and other local communities.

Four fire engines, two helicopters and air attack aircraft are among the resources being used to battle the fire. Several other resources have been ordered, including two heavy air tankers, one very large air tanker and two helicopters.

Residents in the area are being asked not to travel near Ponderosa Park, Lower Wolf Creek, and the community of Potato Patch because firefighters and fire-related traffic will be traveling in the area.

South end Ponderosa Park to Lower Wolf Creek; Lower Wolf Creek to Senator Highway; Senator Highway (Forest Road 52) from Sky Y Camp at End of the Pavement to Palace Station are all closed due to the fire.

