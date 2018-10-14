ANNAPOLIS, MD — Weeks after a private burial ceremony took place for late Arizona Senator John McCain, his headstone was placed at the Naval Academy cemetery last week.

The U.S. Naval Institute tweeted out a photo of the headstone Thursday. In the photo, you can see McCain's gravesite already adorn with flowers, American flag, coins, pins, ribbons and rocks.

McCain died Aug. 25 at his family’s ranch near Sedona after battling an aggressive form of brain cancer for over a year. He died just days before what would have been his 82nd birthday.

Over the course of five days following his death, the senator was honored in a number of different services in Phoenix and in Washington, D.C. Each event was open to the public except for the private burial at the Naval Academy.

His daughter, Meghan McCain returned to her position as co-host on The View last week and said her father would have loved his send-off.

McCain was laid to rest next to his classmate and lifelong friend, Admiral Chuck Larson. Larson died in 2014 of pneumonia after two years of treatment for leukemia.

