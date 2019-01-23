PHOENIX —

John Bouma, a towering legal figure in Arizona for three decades and Gov. Jan Brewer’s attorney on the landmark SB 1070 case, was killed Tuesday night while crossing a street in central Phoenix, according to Phoenix police.

Bouma, who was 82, was struck by two vehicles on North 7th Street near Orangewood Avenue about 9 p.m., apparently while trying to recover an item in the roadway, according to police.

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Police say neither impairment nor speed appears to be factors in the accident.

Bouma was a former chairman of the Phoenix law firm Snell & Wilmer and a former Arizona State Bar president. A State Bar spokesman confirmed Bouma’s death.

Under Bouma’s leadership for more than 30 years, Snell & Wilmer expanded far beyond its Phoenix roots.

Bouma, an Iowa native who moved to Arizona in 1962, stepped down as Snell’s chairman in 2014.

12 News will provide more information on services for Bouma as it becomes available.