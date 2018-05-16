PHOENIX (AP) - Jodi Arias is asking a court to bar the public from viewing the opening brief in the appeal of her murder conviction in the 2008 death of her former boyfriend.

Her lawyers say the contents of the brief may endanger some members of the public, though they didn't explain what the peril was and who would be affected by the public release of the document.

Arias is serving a life sentence at the Perryville state prison near Phoenix for her first-degree murder conviction in the death of Travis Alexander at his home in Mesa.

Prosecutors said Arias attacked Alexander after he wanted to end their affair and planned a trip to Mexico with another woman.

Arias has acknowledged killing Alexander but claimed it was self-defense after he attacked her.

