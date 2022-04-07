Jet ski hits 4 Colorado River swimmers near Bullhead City; 1 in critical condition

Police say a woman lost control of the jet ski and careened into the swimmer-only area of the river.

Example video title will go here for this video

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — A holiday outing on the Colorado River in Arizona left four people injured after they were struck by an out-of-control jet ski.

The accident happened near Bullhead City in Mohave County. Police say a woman lost control of the jet ski and careened into the swimmer-only area of the river.

>> Download the 12 News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.



One of the victims is in critical condition.

Police haven’t released the identities of the victims or the jet ski operator.

The crash is still under investigation, according to police.

BHCPD is investigating a serious watercraft accident that occurred on the Colorado River at Community Park today.

A female jetski operator reportedly lost control and entered the swim-only area hitting four people. One is in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/6kzVyPkeAG — BHCPD (@BhcpdNews) July 5, 2022

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four-sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be separate from the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch

When kids are in or near water (including bathtubs), closely supervise them at all times. Because drowning happens quickly and quietly, adults watching kids in or near water should avoid distracting activities like reading books, talking on the phone, or using alcohol and drugs.

Up to Speed