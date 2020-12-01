PHOENIX — Home burglaries are a violation of personal space, and it turns out you're most at risk in January across Arizona.

Allstate’s Alicia Gonzales says their Arizona home claims data comes from 2008 to 2018. When the Allstate data is compared to Phoenix police data, it comes very close.

Phoenix police reports for single-family homes reveal January as the highest month for burglaries in two out of the last four years. According to Phoenix police, there were 724 break-ins in 2017 and 605 in 2018.

Gonzales says there are ways to protect your property.

Landscape for security – Landscaping may help beautify your home, but it may also help play a role in warding off intruders. For example, planting thorny bushes under windows may discourage an attempt to gain access to your home. You can also install landscape lighting, including motion-activated lights, on your property to serve as a deterrent.

Deter package thieves – Online shopping has its advantages, but deliveries on doorsteps may be a temptation for thieves. You can work with most delivery companies on security by requesting a text when a delivery is made, requiring a signature or simply asking that packages be left in a less-prominent location.

Keep valuables hidden – If a passerby can see inside your home and get an instant inventory of your valuables, then a criminal can, too. Try rearranging your furnishings so they’re less visible from a door or street-side window. That also goes for garage openers and car keys, which, in many homes, frequently sit on a shelf or hang from a hook near an entry. Store these inside a cabinet or drawer to keep them hidden from view.

Reinforce entry points – Upgrade your exterior doors to metal or solid wood, and make sure they’re at least 1 and 3/4 inches thick. Windows can be protected with locks or burglar-resistant glass. If your home has sliding glass windows or doors, reinforce them with a metal bar. A security alarm is also helpful, of course.

Keep a digital record of your belongings – Take pictures of valuable items in your house and create a special folder on your computer or phone – and be sure to back it up to the cloud. Keeping a record of your personal property makes filing claims easier in the event of a loss. Just think, could you remember everything sitting in your house right now?

Practice safe behaviors – Your personal habits can also play a role in home security. You should routinely lock doors and windows and arm the alarm system when exiting your home. If you’ll be gone a while, try to give off the appearance that your home is occupied: Leave blinds in their usual positions, make a plan to defer mail and other deliveries and use light timers in various areas of the home (smart home devices can help with this).

