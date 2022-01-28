Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Arizona Republicans linked to filing of phony electors. Here's what we know

The House committee and DOJ are investigating the Trump campaign's alleged ties to assembling fake electors, in a plot to block Joe Biden's victory.

PHOENIX — Two Arizona Republicans have been subpoenaed in the January 6 Select Committee's investigation of phony slates of electors that were submitted in December 2020 in an effort to undermine the certification of the presidential election.

Here's what we know:

Who Was Subpoenaed?

Nancy Cottle and Loraine B. Pellegrino were listed as "chairperson" and "secretary" of the non-existent Electoral College of Arizona on documents that purported to represent Arizona electoral votes cast for President Donald Trump.

Both were also part of Trump's electors.

Cottle and Pellegrino are listed as part of the leadership team of the Arizona Federation of Republican Women.

They have not responded to requests for comment.

Why Jan. 6 Committee is Investigating

The Jan. 6 committee is investigating the Trump campaign's role in procuring the documents from Arizona and six other states, as part of a larger plot to block Joe Biden's electoral victory.

The plot failed. Vice President Mike Pence certified Biden's victory on Jan. 6, hours after rioters attempting to block the certification were cleared from the Capitol building.

Committee Chair Bennie Thompson, a member of Congress from Mississippi, said in a statement Friday:

“The Select Committee is seeking information about attempts in multiple states to overturn the results of the 2020 election, including the planning and coordination of efforts to send false slates of electors to the National Archives. We believe the individuals we have subpoenaed today have information about how these so-called alternate electors met and who was behind that scheme."

Phony Slate Wasn't a Secret

Two weeks before the phony documents were submitted to the National Archives and Congress, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs had certified that the 11 individuals on Joe Biden's slate were the state's duly elected presidential electors.

Arizona Republicans made no secret of their submission of the phony slate of electors.

Party Chair Kelli Ward tweeted about it on Dec. 14, 2020. "Oh yes we did! We are the electors who represent the legal voters of Arizona!" she said.

Oh yes we did! We are the electors who represent the legal voters of Arizona! #Trump2020 #MAGA https://t.co/WZ11ZNq33W — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) December 14, 2020

The same day, Arizona's 11 certified electors formally cast their votes for Biden under tight security.

At the time, more than three weeks before the Capitol insurrection, the phony electors looked like a stunt by Republicans who, along with Trump, were rejecting Biden's victory.

More than a dozen lawsuits were filed in an attempt to overturn Arizona's vote for Biden. All of them failed.

DOJ Escalates Investigation

But investigations over the last several months have revealed the effort to assemble false slates of electors in seven states had ties to the Trump campaign, according to CNN.

Earlier this week, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the U.S. Department of Justice was investigating any potential wrongdoing.

Gov. Ducey told reporters Wednesday that he became aware of the questions about the phony slates when they were reported.

"The Department of Justice and the authorities should conduct whatever they think is appropriate," he said.

Electors Were 'Dueling Opinions'

The phony Arizona Trump electors included Ward, State Rep.-elect Jake Hoffman, State Rep. Anthony Kern and U.S. Senate candidate Jim Lamon.

When he was questioned by an Arizona Republic reporter two weeks ago, Hoffman claimed the two slates of electors were "dueling opinions."

NEW In Arizona, journalism can be a team sport. GOP State Rep. Jake Hoffman refused to answer 12News photojournalist's question (which I provided) re why he signed phony declaration in 2020 that Arizona electors voted for Trump. Watch as AZRepublic's @ruelaswritings folos up... pic.twitter.com/Qp3YOLyBl9 — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) January 13, 2022

"In unprecedented times, unprecedented action is occurring," Hoffman said.

"There is no case law, there is no precedent that exists as to whether or not an election that is currently being litigated has due standing, which is why we felt it appropriate to provide Congress and the vice president with dueling opinions."

Hoffman repeatedly refused to say who directed him to sign the document.

