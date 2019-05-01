A Chaplin was arrested by Cochise County Sheriff detectives and faces several charges related to sexual assault.

On Friday an inmate at the Bisbee jail reported an inappropriate incident involving the jail Chaplin, Doug Packer, CCSO said.

The 63-year-old Chaplin was arrested Saturday morning after the detectives interviewed inmates.

Packer was booked into jail and faces charges of sexual abuse, sexual assault and unlawful sexual conduct in a correctional facility.

"My disappointment is indescribable, and this office will always do what is legally and morally right to protect those we serve. I am dedicated to safeguard our criminal justice system and will always work to protect crime victims. No one is above the law and our employees are always held to a higher moral standard because that is the oath each took, and they have pledged to serve and protect, not sometimes, but always," said Sheriff Mark Dannels.

A $25,000 bond was set for Chaplin.

The investigation is being continued by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, and anyone with information is asked to call 520-432-9500.