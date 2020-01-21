PHOENIX — The Arizona State Lottery said a winning ticket was sold in Phoenix for the Monday draw, and the jackpot is over $500,000.

Someone in Phoenix woke up half a million dollars richer and doesn’t know.

According to the lottery officials, the winning ticket for Fantasy 5 drawing on Jan. 20 was sold at a Circle K near 40th Street and Union Hills Drive in north Phoenix.

Lottery officials said the ticket matched all numbers, which are 13, 14, 15, 26 & 36.

Another winning ticket for a $50,000 prize for the Powerball drawing on Saturday was sold in Payson.

Lottery officials say someone bought the Powerball ticket at a Safeway near Highway 260 and Country Road 282 in Payson.

The winning numbers for Saturday were 20, 24, 38, 56, 68 and 18 was the Powerball number.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball is $343 million.

