Man wins more than $500,000 with lucky Arizona casino jackpot

The guest won $560,557 while playing a slot at Tucson's Desert Diamond Casino.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A guest at a Tucson casino recently won big with a lucky jackpot.

Desert Diamond Casino announced Wednesday morning that one of its guests won $560,557 while playing the Buffalo Diamond slot machine from Aristocrat Gaming.

"Desert Diamond Casinos is the place to play and we are always thrilled to celebrate with our jackpot winners!" the casino said in its statement.

If you or someone you know could have a gambling addiction, here are some resources to seek help:

There's a peer support line at https://azccg.org/

The Arizona Department of Gaming has links to Gamblers Anonymous groups and other resources at https://problemgambling.az.gov/treatment-counseling/gamblers-anon

