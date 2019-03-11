MARICOPA, Ariz. — A carjacking. In a school parking lot. In the middle of a school day.

It's brazen to say the least.

17-year-old Wyatt Klee was sitting in class when his friend sent him an urgent message on Wednesday.

"(The message) was like, 'Hey, I think someone’s in your truck,'" Klee told 12 News.

The Sequoia Pathway Academy senior took off for the parking lot. At first, he didn't see anything wrong. But then he saw movement and hopped over the fence to get to his truck.

"This guy opens the door and he puts a gun right on the seal," Klee said. "I’ve never looked down the barrel of a gun. I freeze like a deer in headlights and I take off running."

He yelled for his friends, who were close behind him, to run. He saw an administrator making rounds and told him to call 911. Klee said the school went on lockdown and Maricopa Police rushed to the scene, but the carjacker already took off with the truck.

Investigators have since found Klee's truck and made an arrest, but haven't released the name of the suspect.

Klee said his truck was wrecked and he can't get it back yet because it's in evidence.

"I’m glad that no one was hurt, that no one was injured," Klee said. "My truck did get crashed but that’s completely OK with me.

"As long as they catch the guy, the guy gets prosecuted and everyone is alright at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter to me," he continued.

"It’s just a vehicle."

Maricopa Police are still investigating the case.