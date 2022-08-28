Fatal crash closes I-40 eastbound near Sanders

DPS officials said that a three-vehicle collision led to a fatality, and has closed off all eastbound lanes leading into Sanders. Details are limited at this time.

SANDERS, Ariz. — A three-vehicle collision has left one person dead and closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Sanders, officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Officials said that the crash happened around 9:25 a.m. on Sunday morning, and blocked all eastbound lanes near milepost 328.

Currently, there is no estimated time for when those lanes leading into Sanders will reopen.

Officials have not released the identity of the deceased, and no further details on the crash were provided.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

