Fatal crash closes I-40 eastbound near Sanders

SANDERS, Ariz. — A three-vehicle collision has left one person dead and closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Sanders, officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
Officials said that the crash happened around 9:25 a.m. on Sunday morning, and blocked all eastbound lanes near milepost 328.
Currently, there is no estimated time for when those lanes leading into Sanders will reopen.
Officials have not released the identity of the deceased, and no further details on the crash were provided.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.
Deaths on Arizona roads
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
- 2011: 825 deaths
- 2012: 821 deaths
- 2013: 844 deaths
- 2014: 774 deaths
- 2015: 895 deaths
- 2016: 952 deaths
- 2017: 1,000 deaths
- 2018: 1,010 deaths
- 2019: 982 deaths
- 2020: 1,057 deaths
ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.
