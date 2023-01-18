Intel looking at workforce reductions in Arizona, sources say

A spokesperson for Intel said they are not disclosing the number of layoffs at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Intel, one of the largest employers in the Valley, said they are looking at reducing their workforce.

12News reached out to Intel after the relative of an employee said they had received a layoff notice.

12News emailed Intel and was sent this response,

"As discussed on our Q3 earnings call, Intel is working to accelerate its strategy while navigating a challenging macro-economic environment. We are focused on identifying cost reductions and efficiency gains through multiple initiatives, including some business and function-specific workforce reductions in areas across the company. These are difficult decisions, and we are committed to treating impacted employees with dignity and respect."

We also asked about the impact on jobs in Arizona and were told, "Intel is committed to innovating and investing in Arizona, as we’ve done for more than 40 years."



A spokesperson for Intel said they are not disclosing the number of layoffs at this time.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.