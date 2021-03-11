x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Arizona

Inmate escapes a federal prison satellite campus in Tucson

The inmate has reportedly been missing from the federal prison since Friday.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Federal authorities continue to search for an inmate who escaped a federal prison satellite campus in Tucson. 

U.S. Department of Justice officials say Ezequiel Solis Jr. was discovered missing around 4 p.m. Friday. 

He was housed in the minimum-security satellite campus of the Wilmot prison with about 100 other male prisoners. Authorities say Solis has been serving a prison sentence of more than 13 years for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to import methamphetamine. 

Federal officials also told Tucson TV station KGUN that an internal investigation is underway to determine how Solis escaped.

RELATED: Federal prison workers committing crimes, investigation finds

PREVIOUSLY: Phoenix inmate escapes federal custody

ALSO: Prison break: 29 inmates escape federal lockups in 18 months

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

 

In Other News

Ransomware attacks up 90% ahead of holiday shopping season