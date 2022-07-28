Authorities investigating after inmate dies in custody at Mohave County jail

Officials said the 26-year-old man was being held in the medical ward of the jail for observation because he was reportedly refusing to eat.

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Authorities are investigating after an inmate died in custody at a Mohave County jail early Thursday morning.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said at around 2:26 a.m., medical personnel was called to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility after an inmate, identified as 26-year-old Raul Martinez of Bullhead City, was found unresponsive in his cell.

Officials said Martinez was being held in the medical ward of the jail for observation because he was reportedly refusing to eat.

MCSO said Martinez was alone in his cell and had been checked approximately fifteen minutes before being found unresponsive.

Sheriff's officials said medical staff and detention officers tried to revive Martinez with CPR, Narcan, and the use of a defibrillator. Martinez was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

MCSO said Martinez was released to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Officials said Martinez had been booked on July 23, 2022, for unlawful flight and a warrant.

MCSO said at this time that there are no signs of trauma or foul play.

