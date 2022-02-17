Inmate dies by suicide in Flagstaff jail, authorities say

The man was found hanging by a bed sheet in his cell on Feb. 14, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office said.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A man is dead from apparent suicide after his body was found by detention officers at the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility in Flagstaff, authorities said.

The man, identified as 49-year-old Cristopher Kelly of Page, was found hanging by a bedsheet in his cell Monday evening, the sheriff's office said. Life-saving measures, including CPR, were performed on Kelly for 20 minutes until he was pronounced dead.

"The individual was currently housed in a cell by themselves," deputies said. "The individual was not on suicide watch and answered no to the suicide questions during the initial officer-initiated screening process and the medical staff-initiated screening process."

Foul play is not suspected at this time, the sheriff's office said. Kelly was originally arrested for failure to appear warrants.

