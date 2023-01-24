Inmate dies at Pima County jail

Officials said Jose Flores died at Pima County Adult Detention Complex Monday night.

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — The death of an inmate under investigation at the Pima County jail, according to authorities.

Jose Flores, 61, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Jan. 23, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Flores was discovered at 10:15 p.m. when a corrections officer was performing rounds at the facility.

The sheriff’s department said after finding Flores, corrections officers began to attempt life-saving measures while waiting for medical staff and the Tucson Fire Department to arrive.

Medical personnel arrived and attempted to resuscitate Flores, but were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said detectives with the criminal investigations division responded to the jail and found no signs of trauma on Flores and no suspicious circumstances.

Flores had been in the detention center since Jan. 16. He was being housed in the medical unit in order to recover from “a major medical procedure.” He was facing multiple charges of aggravated assault and terrorism, authorities said.

Flores’ cause of death remains unknown.

