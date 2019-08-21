YUMA, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video features Benny, a dog that survived being shot in the head.

Yuma Police are looking for anyone who might know how a dog ended up severely injured inside a bag near a canal.

An older female pug was found inside a laptop tote bag by the East Main Canal Wednesday morning. Police say a person saw the bag, noticed it was moving and discovered the pug inside.

The dog's eye was hanging out, authorities said. It isn't clear if the injury was intentional or accidental.

"We do know she did not put herself in the tote bag and drop herself off on the canal bank," police say.

She was found wearing a blue harness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Yuma Police at (928) 782-4421.

