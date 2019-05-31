Editor's Note: The video above shows an exclusive look at the tunnel training facility in Nogales, Ariz.

An incomplete tunnel was discovered under a parking lot closed to the Deconcini port of entry in Nogales, Ariz, Customs and Border Protection said.

CBP said the Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents and Mexico’s Federal Police discovered the illicit border tunnel below street levels inside a storm drain that runs from Mexico into the U.S.

The incomplete tunnel was found approximately 75 yards west of the Denis DeConcini crossing about 12 feet into the U.S. and five feet into Mexico, CBP said.

Agents discovered a variety of digging and cutting tools, according to CBP.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

CBP said no one was arrested in connection with the tunnel at this time.

Authorities from both sides of the country continue to inspect the tunnel until is secure to remediate, according to CBP.

The Tucson sector Border Patrol partners with Mexican law enforcement to detect tunnels under construction to prevent illegal contraband or people crossing the border, CBP said.