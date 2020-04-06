In Their Own Words: Being Black in Arizona (video series)

PHOENIX — African-Americans only make up about 4% of Arizona's population. As nightly protests continue in Arizona in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Dion Johnson in Arizona, this series is dedicated to giving raw perspectives from people attending protests and rallies as they explain what it's like to be black in Arizona.
In Their Own Words: Being Black in Arizona
We asked three black Arizonans who've spoken out about equality to tell us what it's like for them in Arizona.
In Their Own Words: Black couple contemplates raising a family in Arizona
In their own words, a recently married couple contemplates what raising a family in Arizona would be like.
