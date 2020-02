A school district in eastern Arizona will operate on a 2-hour delay on Tuesday due to icy and slippery road conditions.

The Blue Ridge Unified School District announced that school would start two hours later than usual.

This would "enable campus preparation and ice removal," the district said in a statement.

In addition, AM preschool was cancelled.

WEATHER: 12News.com/Weather

The Blue Ridge Unified School District is in Pinetop-Lakeside, about 150 miles southeast of Flagstaff.