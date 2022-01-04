Iconic Eagles song has Arizona connection

The first live venue where the band ever performed "Hotel California" dates back to ASU's activity center in 1976.

TEMPE, Ariz. — It was the fall of 1976 and Jeff Hammond was an on-again-off-again student at Arizona State University.

With his then-girlfriend, Hammond was able to score a pair of eight-dollar tickets to see one of the most popular rock bands of all time. The Eagles were set to play ASU’s campus arena, then called the ASU Activity Center.

At this concert, held Friday, Oct. 15, Hammond recalls the band announcing it was going to play a song that had yet to be released. The title was “Hotel California.”

ASU’s campus newspaper, The State Press, documented the concert that night. This review is believed to be the earliest mention of a live performance of “Hotel California,” a hit that would change the destiny of the band.

According to Rolling Stone magazine, "Hotel California" ranks 49 of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. The hit song earned a place in the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2003. Although the single spent 19 weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100 list at number 1.

Hammond wasn’t as impressed with the song that October night.

“I remember very specifically it was part mesmerizing but honestly, it was a little bit boring. And I remember listening to it thinking, ‘okay, where is this going?’” Hammond said.

The song, and the grueling experience of recording the album of the same name, was the beginning of the band’s demise.

"We, Don [Henley] in particular, said a mouthful on 'Hotel California,' and a big part of the problem was, 'What do we talk about now?'” said Glen Frey in a 1992 interview with the Independent. "Towards the end, we just wanted to get the record finished and released. It is a very polished album, as well it should be after all that, and has some excellent moments, but none of us wanted to go through that again."

What was perhaps one of the milestone moments in rock and roll history plays out in Hammond’s memory like a rock ballad of heartbreak after his breakup with his girlfriend.

“I've had a few more regrets than just that. But that's the one big regret of my life that I always wish that I could have done differently,” Hammond said.

Now, it’s a bittersweet memory that he wouldn’t trade for anything.

“It was a moment in my lifetime capsule that I will always carry with me,” he said.

