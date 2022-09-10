x
Arizona

Fatal 3-vehicle crash on I-17 northbound potentially involved wrong-way driver

DPS said that they're still investigating the collision, and the highway will be blocked at Table Mesa road for some time.

NEW RIVER, Ariz. — I-17 northbound is blocked at Table Mesa Road following a fatal 3-vehicle crash Monday morning, with a wrong-way driver reported in the area, DPS officials said.

Right now, there's limited information on the crash, but DPS says that it was reported around 3:51 a.m. at milepost 236 near Table Mesa Road.

Authorities did not say how many people were killed in the wreck or disclose the make and model of the vehicles involved.

The DPS duty office did say that a wrong-way driver was reported in the area at the time, but did not confirm if this reported driver was involved in the crash.

DPS says that the highway's northbound lanes will be closed at Table Mesa Road for some time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

Deaths on Arizona roads 

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade: 

  • 2011: 825 deaths  

  • 2012: 821 deaths 

  • 2013: 844 deaths 

  • 2014: 774 deaths 

  • 2015: 895 deaths 

  • 2016: 952 deaths 

  • 2017: 1,000 deaths 

  • 2018: 1,010 deaths 

  • 2019: 982 deaths 

  • 2020: 1,057 deaths 

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road. 

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website. 

ADOT's suggestions include: 

  • Don’t speed or drive aggressively 

  • Never drive while under the influence of substances 

  • Avoid distractions while driving 

  • Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same 

  • When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over 

  • Stay extra aware in work zones 

  • Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous 

Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here. 

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said. 

