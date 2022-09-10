Fatal 3-vehicle crash on I-17 northbound potentially involved wrong-way driver

NEW RIVER, Ariz. — I-17 northbound is blocked at Table Mesa Road following a fatal 3-vehicle crash Monday morning, with a wrong-way driver reported in the area, DPS officials said.
Right now, there's limited information on the crash, but DPS says that it was reported around 3:51 a.m. at milepost 236 near Table Mesa Road.
Authorities did not say how many people were killed in the wreck or disclose the make and model of the vehicles involved.
The DPS duty office did say that a wrong-way driver was reported in the area at the time, but did not confirm if this reported driver was involved in the crash.
DPS says that the highway's northbound lanes will be closed at Table Mesa Road for some time.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.
Deaths on Arizona roads
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
2011: 825 deaths
2012: 821 deaths
2013: 844 deaths
2014: 774 deaths
2015: 895 deaths
2016: 952 deaths
2017: 1,000 deaths
2018: 1,010 deaths
2019: 982 deaths
2020: 1,057 deaths
ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
Don’t speed or drive aggressively
Never drive while under the influence of substances
Avoid distractions while driving
Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
Stay extra aware in work zones
Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.
