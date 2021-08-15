I-17 southbound closed near Flagstaff due to fatal crash

Officials said the crash involved an ejection.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A fatal crash on Interstate 17 near Flagstaff has closed the southbound lanes of the highway Sunday morning, officials said.

A rollover collision involving an ejection closed I-17 northbound and southbound near milepost 336, Arizona Department of Transportation said. The northbound lanes were reopened just before 10 a.m.

ADOT does not know when the highway will reopen.

CLOSED: I-17 NB is closed at milepost 337 near Flagstaff due to a crash. There is no estimated reopening time. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/tJkXfW7jah — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 15, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

