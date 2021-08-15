x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Arizona

I-17 southbound closed near Flagstaff due to fatal crash

Officials said the crash involved an ejection.
Credit: 12 News
Stay with 12 News and 12News.com for updates.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A fatal crash on Interstate 17 near Flagstaff has closed the southbound lanes of the highway Sunday morning, officials said. 

A rollover collision involving an ejection closed I-17 northbound and southbound near milepost 336, Arizona Department of Transportation said. The northbound lanes were reopened just before 10 a.m.

ADOT does not know when the highway will reopen. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates. 

Related Articles

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.