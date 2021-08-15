I-17 southbound closed near Flagstaff due to fatal crash

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A fatal crash on Interstate 17 near Flagstaff has closed the southbound lanes of the highway Sunday morning, officials said.
A rollover collision involving an ejection closed I-17 northbound and southbound near milepost 336, Arizona Department of Transportation said. The northbound lanes were reopened just before 10 a.m.
ADOT does not know when the highway will reopen.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.
