Husband and wife defy Bush Fire evacuation order to check on elderly residents

TONTO BASIN, Ariz. — The Bush Fire continues to burn, forcing evacuations throughout the Tonto Basin area. But one family in the center of it all though has ignored those orders and decided to stay put.



Why?



"The main reason why we're here is because this is our home. But we also have animals. But we also have neighbors that don't want to leave either. And a lot of them are elderly," Sonya Longacre said. "So uh we're gonna to stay here. We're going to check on them. And if something happens where we absolutely have to go we have to go...they will come with us."