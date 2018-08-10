FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Hunters found human remains in the area west of of Highway 89 North, just south of the Navajo Nation boundary, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office said.

The hunters reported the remains around 9 a.m. Sunday morning near Cedar Wash and the Navajo Nation boundary. CCSO detectives and the county's medical examiner's office responded.

The remains, at this time, are believed to be those of Jackie McClellan, Jr, who was reported as a missing person in December 2007.

McClellan's family reported he was last seen walking from the family's sheep camp, which is near where the remains were found.

The investigation is ongoing and identification is not fully positive yet, the sheriff's office says.

McClellan was 46 years old when he was reported missing. You can click here for more on his disappearance.

