Human remains identified as Arizona man who disappeared in 2020

Brian Crain of Golden Valley was reported missing in September 2020. His remains have recently been identified but his cause of death has not been determined.

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Officials in Mohave County have recovered the remains of a Golden Valley man who was reported missing by his family in 2020.

Brian Crain, 56, was reported missing by a family member in September 2020 after they had not heard from him in several weeks.

In January 2021, a set of human remains were found near Dewey Road and Agua Fria Drive but the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office was not able to make a positive identification at this time.

The sheriff's office conducted additional DNA testing earlier this year which resulted in the remains getting identified as belonging to Crain. His cause of death has not yet been determined.

Anyone with information about Crain's death can contact the sheriff's office at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288.

