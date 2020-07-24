Navajo County reports human case of the plague

The public health investigation is ongoing.

NAVAJO COUNTY, Ariz. — A human case of the plague has been recorded in Navajo County by public health officials.

An investigation is ongoing into the possible source, but there have not been any known additional exposures, officials said.

The Navajo County Health Department is urging the public to be cautious to reduce their risk of infection. The plague can be transmitted to humans and other animals through flea bites or direct contact with an infected animal.

Also known as "Black Death," the plague has always existed since the Dark Ages, but the CDC says "modern antibiotics are effective in treating plague."

Plague symptoms may present themselves between two to six days after exposure. Symptoms may include fever, chills, headache, weakness, muscle pain, and swollen lymph glands, according to the report by Navajo County Health Department.