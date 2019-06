Crews are battling a wildfire northeast of Cave Creek Friday. Officials with the Southwest Coordination Center said the fire has grown to 300 acres as of 1:45 p.m.

The fire started Friday near the Horseshoe Dam Road turnoff. The Tonto National Forest said the fire is human-caused.

Forest officials say the Mountain Fire will likely result in road closures in the area.

SWCC said Mesa and Payson fire crews are fighting the wildfire with the help of multiple airtankers, including two DC-10s.