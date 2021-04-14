Hugs for the Houseless offers compassion and help for Arizona's homeless

Times are tough for some and sometimes people just need more than a handout.

TEMPE, Ariz. — There are over 7,000 homeless people throughout Maricopa County, and Austin Davis is an ASU student who has seen it firsthand.

“These people are human. They’re valuable and necessary,” said Austin Davis.

He’s also the community outreach organizer for Arizona Jews for Justice. Davis tries to put himself in their shoes.

“Most people in America are one or two bad days away from experiencing homelessness,” said Davis.

So, Davis and the Arizona Jews for Justice deliver care packages and food to the homeless but their mission - AZ Hugs for the Houseless – is much more.

“I love to provide a hug, handshakes. Anything possible to show someone I care about them,” said Davis. “We also bring special request items. We ask people, ‘What’s your favorite meal? What’s your favorite drink? What would bring you a little joy today.’”

The summer’s heat is just around the corner and Davis is asking for misting spray bottles and hand fan donations http://www.arizonajewsforjustice.org/az-hugs-for-the-houseless.html to give to the shelterless.

“I remember being with people who collapsed in the street from heat exhaustion and that’s terrifying,” said Davis.

“We really just aim to be a friend and to show people we care,” said Davis.