ARIZONA, USA — Perhaps the scariest thing about a wildfire is how unpredictable it can be, causing a tense and stressful situation for those living and working in its path. That's why experts encourage people who live in areas prone to wildfires to be prepared.

There are several things you can do before you get the call to get up and go to protect yourself, your loved ones and your property.

You can start by packing an emergency supply kit. Fire officials say emergency kits should be packed and ready to go long before a wildfire is sparked.

What to put in your emergency kit:

Supply of non-perishable food and water

Medications

Extra clothes

Extra set of car keys, credit cards and cash

First aid kit

Flashlight/extra batteries

Copies of important papers

Food and water for pets

And if you’ve got the time, grab family photos, irreplaceable items and laptops.

Once you've got your pack together the preparation shouldn't stop there. There are a number of other things you can do be ready to evacuate.

How to get ready at home:

Sign up for your community’s emergency alert system.

Plan an evacuation route and know different ways to get in and out of your neighborhood.

Have a plan for pets or livestock.

Close all doors and windows during a wildfire and designate a room in the house that is closed off to outside air.

Have an outdoor water source attached to a hose that can reach around your entire property.

Clear leaves, debris and other flammable materials from around your home.

Review and understand your insurance policy for your property.