How to protect your plants in freezing temperatures

As temperatures fall in the coming days, here are some tips to keep plants safe from frost.

PHOENIX — Arizona winters may only last a couple of weeks, but freezing temperatures could potentially damage plants around the house, or could they?

"Front is a common thing people have a misconception of for overall health," said Sal Bracale, Director of Operations for Moon Valley Nurseries. "Believe it or not snow and moisture for the plants are better for them rather than it being dry."

Bracale said that is different for tropical plants that are not used to the Arizona climate.

“The most common things we try to do in the nurseries and at home is to keep things moist; keep things watered. Healthy plants that are well watered don’t freeze,” said Bracale.

What can you do to protect plants from freezing temperatures

Bring sensitive plants indoors or completely cover them outdoors.

Use protective sprays which lock in moisture prior to a freezing rain event.

“Wilt Stop helps in the summer months and the winter months with locking in the water and moisture. Keeping the plants from getting severely damaged in the cold weather. If you can apply it when it’s not raining, it lasts a lot longer," said Bracale.

Creating a barrier

You can use many different materials to protect your plants, such as frost cloth, blankets, and towels.

Bracale said you can cover plants with protective sheeting the nursery sells that uses UV rays to keep the plants warm in colder weather.

"To fully covered, we go all the way to the ground with it and use something to hold it in place,” said Bracale.





