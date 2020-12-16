How to enforce your civil rights and liberties against discrimination in Arizona

ARIZONA, USA — A pamphlet published on Wednesday by the Arizona Attorney General's Office goes into detail on the types of unlawful discrimination that is protected against in the Arizona Civil Rights Act (ACRA), including discrimination in employment, housing, voting, and public accommodations.
It provides answers to some important questions such as:
- What protected classes are covered in the Arizona Civil Rights Act?
- What are examples of unlawful discrimination?
- How long do I have to file a charge of discrimination?
- What happens after I file a charge of discrimination?
- Do I need to hire a lawyer to file a charge with the Division?
What classes are protected in the Arizona Civil Rights Act?
The ACRA covers different classes, such as Race, Sex, and Religion, depending on what area the discrimination is happening. The attorney general's office included the following graph that goes into detail on which classes are protected.
What can unlawful discrimination look like?
The pamphlet outlined multiple examples of discrimination against protected classes in multiple areas which include the following, among others.
Employment Discrimination:
- Failing or refusing to hire/discharge individuals
- Providing different pay, benefits, or other conditions in employment
- Sexual harassment
- Harassment based on the protected classes
- Treating people who complain about discrimination differently
Housing Discrimination:
- Refusing to show, rent, or sell
- Charging more to buy, rent, or asking for a larger security deposit
- Allowing unlawful bias to affect property appraisal
- Using different loan terms and conditions
- Refusing to allow disability accommodations
Voting Discrimination:
- Denying an individual the right to vote
- Denying an individual the opportunity to register to vote
- Imposing a literacy or other type of test as a condition of voting
- Failing to provide a ballot or information in a language other than English
Public Accommodations Discrimination
- Failing to allow entrance
- Unequal treatment
- Unequal goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages, or accommodations
- Failing to modify policies or practices for individuals with disabilities
You can see all of the examples in the full pamphlet here.
How can I report a violation of civil rights or discrimination?
Arizonans can report a violation of civil rights or discrimination, also called "filing a charge of discrimination," in multiple ways.
An online complaint form is available at the Arizona Attorney General's website. They can also call the Phoenix Office at (602) 542-5263 and the Tucson Office at (520) 628-6500.
Individuals have a specific frame of time to file a charge of discrimination, depending on where the violation happened.
The attorney general's office included the following graph that goes into detail on how long you have to report the violation.
It states that a report of discrimination that happens in the employment, public accommodations, and voting areas have 180 days to report the violation, while those who were discriminated against in housing have one year to report the violation.
You can read the entire pamphlet yourself here.