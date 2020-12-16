How to enforce your civil rights and liberties against discrimination in Arizona

The Arizona Attorney General's Office made a pamphlet that focuses on how to protect against discrimination in employment, housing, voting and public accommodations.

ARIZONA, USA — A pamphlet published on Wednesday by the Arizona Attorney General's Office goes into detail on the types of unlawful discrimination that is protected against in the Arizona Civil Rights Act (ACRA), including discrimination in employment, housing, voting, and public accommodations.

It provides answers to some important questions such as:

What protected classes are covered in the Arizona Civil Rights Act?

What are examples of unlawful discrimination?

How long do I have to file a charge of discrimination?

What happens after I file a charge of discrimination?

Do I need to hire a lawyer to file a charge with the Division?

What classes are protected in the Arizona Civil Rights Act?

The ACRA covers different classes, such as Race, Sex, and Religion, depending on what area the discrimination is happening. The attorney general's office included the following graph that goes into detail on which classes are protected.

What can unlawful discrimination look like?

The pamphlet outlined multiple examples of discrimination against protected classes in multiple areas which include the following, among others.

Employment Discrimination:

Failing or refusing to hire/discharge individuals

Providing different pay, benefits, or other conditions in employment

Sexual harassment

Harassment based on the protected classes

Treating people who complain about discrimination differently

Housing Discrimination:

Refusing to show, rent, or sell

Charging more to buy, rent, or asking for a larger security deposit

Allowing unlawful bias to affect property appraisal

Using different loan terms and conditions

Refusing to allow disability accommodations

Voting Discrimination:

Denying an individual the right to vote

Denying an individual the opportunity to register to vote

Imposing a literacy or other type of test as a condition of voting

Failing to provide a ballot or information in a language other than English

Public Accommodations Discrimination

Failing to allow entrance

Unequal treatment

Unequal goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages, or accommodations

Failing to modify policies or practices for individuals with disabilities

You can see all of the examples in the full pamphlet here.

How can I report a violation of civil rights or discrimination?

Arizonans can report a violation of civil rights or discrimination, also called "filing a charge of discrimination," in multiple ways.

An online complaint form is available at the Arizona Attorney General's website. They can also call the Phoenix Office at (602) 542-5263 and the Tucson Office at (520) 628-6500.

Individuals have a specific frame of time to file a charge of discrimination, depending on where the violation happened.

The attorney general's office included the following graph that goes into detail on how long you have to report the violation.

It states that a report of discrimination that happens in the employment, public accommodations, and voting areas have 180 days to report the violation, while those who were discriminated against in housing have one year to report the violation.