TV shows like Law and Order and the Blacklist are centered around solving a crime through forensic science—all in only one hour, but real-life investigation isn't quite as easy.

12 News got a behind the scenes look at what it’s like being real forensic experts

In Arizona there are more than 2,000 people reported missing right now. Most of the cases are of unidentified remains.

That’s where the Maricopa County’s Medical Examiners come in, trying to help families find answers

Forensic science plays a vital role in the criminal justice system, but it also helps desperate families searching for their loved ones find answers.

“It’s tough it’s so hard to hear the stories of all these families that have missing persons and you want to give them an answer,” said Christen Eggers, sr. medicolegal death investigator and unidentified decedent coordinator.

On any given day, unidentified skeletal remains will be placed out on this examination table here at the Maricopa County office of the Medical Examiner.

Sign up for the daily Snapshot newsletter Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Something went wrong. The most interesting and talked-about stories from Arizona and beyond delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons! Thank you for signing up for the Snapshot Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“My main focus here is to identify the unidentified,” said Eggers.

Piecing together a life that once was.

“Here we can do a dental examination and see, OK, there’s some fractured teeth here then here we can see a filling,” said Dr. John Piakis, forensic odontologist

From determining someone’s age just by studying their teeth:

“We use them for identification besides DNA and fingerprints,” said Dr. Piakis.

The investigative process is also crucial in helping identify the remains of undocumented immigrants found in the desert, says Lilian Cordova from the Mexican Consulate.

"Relatives call consulate and say, 'My relative has crossed I still haven’t heard from them,'” said Cordova.

If you have a relative you suspect is missing after trying to cross into the U.S. undocumented, you can call the Mexican Consulate at 1-855-463-6395 to report them missing.

In three years, Missing in Arizona Day has resolved 27 cases, 15 people found alive and 12 deceased.

This year's "Missing in Arizona Day" will be held on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held at the ASU New College at West campus.

© 2018 KPNX