'It's unfair to assume every person is doing it right': How Arizona is making sure the pot you buy is safe

Marijuana is a billion-dollar business in Arizona. The state has rules on testing and safety, but some of it is based on the honor system.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARIZONA, USA — Do you trust the companies growing and selling cannabis?

"We are under the honor system. We have to trust that people are sampling and doing what they are supposed to,” owner of C4 Laboratories Ryan Treacy said.

Currently, marijuana products must have samples tested before hitting the open market. Arizona has established rules on collecting samples and the level of toxins allowed.

C4 Laboratories tests some of those samples with a series of machines that can cost over $100,000 apiece.

“The reason the program is here is so that consumers and patients can have and trust they know it’s going to be what it’s supposed to be,” Treacy said.

Under the current rules, cultivators and dispensaries pick the samples themselves—and can send them to a test lab of their choosing.

Last year, Arizona Republic investigations found testing samples did not always match the product in stores.

Because of those potential loopholes and others, Treacy said he can't always be sure the marijuana he tests is representative of the products found on store shelves.

"We can't be 100% sure because what we test is what comes through the door as is."

Treacy said most people in the marijuana industry operate the right way, but the system could be taken advantage of.

"We would be assuming a lot of deception if we think everybody is not doing it right. Which I don’t think is fair, but I also don’t think it’s fair to assume every person is doing it right," Treacy said.

Treacy and other members of an advisory council made recommendations to the state for potential changes. Treacy believes they will be acted upon eventually.

Up to Speed